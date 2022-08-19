Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kwame Poku in action for Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh will make a late decision on whether or not the 20 year-old is fit enough to make his first appearance of the season. If not Poku, who picked up a calf injury on the eve of the new season, will return in Tuesday’s EFL Cup second round tie at Stevenage.

Posh also received encouraging news on fellow forward Joel Randall. He missed the Tuesday win over Sheffield Wednesday with a shoulder injury, but should only absent for another week.

"Joel’s injury is not as bad as we feared,” Posh boss Grant McCann said. “It’s just a case of managing the pain and he should be back in a week.

"Kwame is very close. I’ll discuss it with the medical staff to see if he can return tomorrow, but if he can’t he’ll be involved at Stevenage.”

McCann is wary of a Lincoln side who have made an unbeaten start to the League One season, albeit with just one victory and three draws, but the Posh manager sees home form as vital to his team’s chances of promotion so he’s keen on a third straight win at the Weston Homes Stadium.

"We came out of the Sheffield Wednesday game feeling good about our performance as well as the three points,” McCann added. “And our form at home and our fans will be important to us this season. The atmosphere was electric and the fans really drove the players on in the second half.

"But we’ve drawn a under that game and it’s all about the next one now which will be another tough match to win.

"We’ve watched Lincoln several times and they have good individuals like Scully and Hopper who can change a game in an instant. They have drawn at Portsmouth and won at Oxford this season, two teams you’d expect to be around the top six at the end of the season so they have to be respected.

"We are a good side when we play at the tempo we delivered on Tuesday, but if we play without energy like we did at Plymouth we will lose. We have to become consistent and the Wednesday display needs to become the norm.

“There is improvement in us, but we have a good squad. It’s not easy picking a side at the moment,”