Posh 2023-24 season tickets are on sale.

The price details were released by the club on Thursday evening. It’s the second successive season prices have not been increased.

The early bird discount price is now available to purchase and will remain available until April 30, and by purchasing in this period, you will make a saving of up to £50.

Once again, Posh have ensured that the early bird discount covers two paydays, and there will be a monthly payplan option.

Posh co-owner Darragh MacAnthony said: “It goes without saying times are tough for clubs up and down the country, but we recognise that it is equally as tough for supporters to back their clubs during these difficult times.

"We agreed as owners it was important to do the best we can to help our loyal fan base, who have been tremendous in their support throughout this season.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all of our fans for their support this season.”

Interim Chief Executive Leighton Mitchell added: ‘The club recognise the significant financial challenges many of our fans will be currently facing, with inflation affecting us all – including the club. We are delighted to announce we are freezing season ticket prices for the 2023/24 season and are very grateful to the clubs’ owners in their support for this’.

Under 12s will again be admitted free of charge if accompanied by a full paying adult.

Full information at www.theposhtickets.com.