Peterborough United have finished the League One promotion celebrations and started work on building a team to compete in the Championship

Posh boss Darren Ferguson celebrates a great season in the Doncaster Rovers dressing room after the final match. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh folk enjoyed the celebrations that accompanied a return to the Championship after eight years in the third tier, but the focus is now fully on building a squad capable of competing at the higher level.

Posh have never spent more than two consecutive seasons at Championship level and that’s a record the owners and manager Darren Ferguson are keen to break.

Ferguson is delighted to have secured the services of five players - Ronnie Edwards, Ricky-Jade Jones, Frankie Kent, Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler - on extended contracts, but recruitment takes centre stage at the Weston Homes Stadium. Co-owner Darragh MacAnthony has admited bids have already been made for potential newcomers.

Ferguson said: “I have to thank the co-owners and (director of football) Barry Fry for getting these new contracts sorted so quickly. It’s good for a manager to see these deals sorted out.

“As soon as we secured promotion after the Lincoln game we got to work on tying down players we wanted to keep on longer contracts and on our recruitment targets,

“There was certainly no hanging around and we will try and be just as relentless in our recruitment.

“It’s important we all get a physical and mental break, but work on the next season as already started.”

Posh are known to be chasing a goalkeeper and forward support for star striker Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Posh have yet to hold contract extension talks with forward Siriki Dembele who is about to enter the last year of his current deal.