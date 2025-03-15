Peterborough United have confirmed their status as top dogs in Cambridgeshire while pushing their fierce rivals ever closer to the drop

Peterborough United continued their usual domination of their local rivals Cambridge United on Saturday with a victory that makes it unlikely the sides will meet again in the league next season.

For the fifth consecutive meeting, Posh confirmed themselves as the pride of Cambridgeshire by beating their fierce rivals and giving their fans local bragging rights.

For the second consecutive year, a 1-0 victory was enough to get the job done at the Abbey in another giant step towards safety. Posh are now on a five-game unbeaten run in the league (three wins and two draws) and have pulled themselves nine clear of the bottom four having played the same number of games as Burton before the 3pm games began.

They also pushed Neil Harris’s side one step closer to League Two with a 12-point gap to safety with nine to play now looking close to unassailable.

Hector Kyprianou celebrated Peterborough United's victory over Cambridge on Saturday. Photo: David Lowndes.

After spending the last few weeks bemoaning strong performances against Blackpool and Wycombe that did not yield a deserved three points, this was a victory secured when Posh were not at their best but never the less, they showed the credentials that look set to keep them in League One for another season. Such has been Posh’s turn around in recent weeks, another clean sheet was secured on the road despite the defence showing far from the raised standards set in recent weeks.

Tayo Edun scored the winning goal with a stunning free-kick with 20 minutes to play and managed to remained the hero despite ending the match back in the dressing room having been dismissed in stoppage time.

Posh made just one change from the draw against Wycombe last Saturday and were boosted by the return of Kwame Poku- in place of Cain Hayes- who was fit enough to start his first game since December 4. He may have wished he hadn’t given the treatment he received from the Cambridge defence throughout the match but he battled through and lasted 67 minutes before being withdrawn by Darren Ferguson.

Posh were the better side in the first half but their dominance of the ball was not reflected in the quality of chances produced. The best chances Darren Ferguson’s men could look back on was a powerful Sam Hughes header from a fourth minute corner which was cleared just in front of the line.

Half chances which fell to the feet of Poku could not be capitalised on, things were made more tricky by the poor playing surface. Ferguson would have undoubtedly been the happier boss at the break but Cambridge had the best chance of the half in the dying seconds when Josh Stokes was left free in the box and had to be denied from close range by Jed Steer.

The second half brought a complete reverse, however, and Cambridge were able to convert their dominance into chances but missed them all.

Dom Ballard was guilty twice on the hour mark. First he charged through on goal, shrugging off Hughes and Oscar Wallin but then hesitating when it was time to shoot, allowing Steer to deny him at his feet. Just a minute later, he had the beating of Wallin again but fired over from a tight angle.

Scott Malone volleyed a great chance inside the box over the bar before Posh made their hosts pay. Former Posh loanee Kell Watts abruptly ended a Hayes run with a trip and up stepped Edun from 25 yards to fire up and over the wall into into the corner of the net in the 71st minute.

Cambridge heads did not go down, however, and Posh had to survive an onslaught in the final 20 minutes. Elias Kachunga dragged an effort wide from inside the box, Dan Nlundulu could not sweep home from close range when found all alone from a corner and Liam Bennett could only head wide when left unmarked from a dangerous ball into the back post.

Posh were riding their luck and things only got worse in stoppage time when Edun was shown a second second yellow card for a late challenge. His first was picked up earlier in the half for dissent. He will now serve a one-game ban ruling him out of a return to his former club Charlton on Saturday.

Posh held on though to secure a vital three points.

MATCH FACTS

Posh: Jed Steer, Tayo Edun, Sam Hughes, Oscar Wallin, James Dornelly, Archie Collins, Hector Kyprianou, Abraham Odoh (sub Emmanuel Fernandez, 92 mins), Malik Mothersille (sub Carl Johnston, 96 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Cian Hayes, 67 mins), Bradley Ihionvien (sub Ricky-Jade Jones, 67 mins).

Not used: Nicholas Bilokapic, Chris Conn-Clarke, Mahamadou Susoho.

Cambridge: Nathan Bishop, Paul Digby, Michael Morrison, Kell Watts, James Gibbons (sub Liam Bennett, 76 mins), Scott Malone, Josh Stokes, Dom Ballard (sub Dan Nlundulu, 76 mins), Jordan Cousins, James Brophy (sub Sullay Kaikai, 68 mins), Ryan Loft (sub Elias Kachunga, 68 mins)

Not used: Jack Stevens, Jubril Okedina, Ben Stevenson

Goals: Posh – Edun (72 mins)

Cautions: Posh – Odoh (confrontation), Ihionvien (foul), Edun (dissent), Hughes (foul)

Cambridge – Gibbons (confrontation), Watts (foul)

Red cards: Posh – Edun

Attendance: 7,359 (1,036 Posh)

Referee: Ed Duckworth 5.