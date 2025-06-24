Peterborough United have brought Sam Hughes back to the Weston Homes Stadium on a permanent contract

Sam Hughes celebrates his Posh goal against Charlton last season. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United have signed central defender Sam Hughes on a permanent contract.

The 28 year-old was a huge hit at the Weston Homes Stadium on loan from Stockport County in the second-half of last season when forging a strong central defensive partnership with Oscar Wallin.

Posh were quick to offer Hughes a permanent contract at the end of last season and they have now agreed an undisclosed fee with County. Hughes has agreed a three-year deal and he’s not returned just so he can play more regularly.

Hughes believes he played some of the best football of his career at Posh and he’s hoping that translates into a promotion push next season.

Sam Hughes in action for Posh. Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway/The Bigger Picture.media.

"I really enjoyed my time with the club and when the opportunity came around to return on a permanent deal, it was something I wanted to get done,” Hughes said. "I know what the manager expects and I think I actually played some of the best football in my career when I was here last season, so hopefully that can continue.

"It is not just about playing games though as I have come here to be successful. I am sure there will be a few more additions to come and we can have a better campaign than we did last year and hopefully challenge towards the top end of the division.”

Posh boss Darren Ferguson was pleased to re-sign a man with great leadership qualities. Hughes must have a chance of being named club captain.

"Everyone could see the impact Sam made last season,” Ferguson said. “We still have a young group and he brings a lot of leadership qualities, but he is also a very good defender.

"He has a good understanding of how we play, which is important, so he is a big signing for us. He is very vocal on the pitch and that will help the others. It has taken a little while to get done to be fair, but we have ploughed away and I am delighted everything is sorted.

"It is also important that he has joined us at the start of pre-season. We have now got three signings in through the door so we are making good progress,"

Hughes made 19 League One appearances for Posh last season and scored one goal in a 3-0 win over Charlton Athletic at London Road.

He moved to County from Burton Albion last season, but made just three League One starts before joining a Posh team who had struggled defensively.