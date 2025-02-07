Exeter scored from this rebound after Posh 'keeper Nicholas Bilokapic had saved a last-minute penalty. Photo David Lowndes.

​Peterborough United have been the worst team in League One over the last 10 matches.

​Darren Ferguson’s side have picked up just six points in that time from a win at the Weston Homes Stadium against Wigan Athletic, home draws with Orient and Exeter City, and a draw at relegation rivals Burton Albion.

Six of the 10 games have been at home.

Fellow strugglers Cambridge United have also picked up just six points from their last 10 matches, but have a superior goal difference.

Over the last six games Posh have the second worst record. Posh have picked up six points in that time, five more than Exeter City. Exeter picked up their only point courtesy of a last-minute goal at London Road, without Posh would have been above 'The Grecians’ in the actual table.

There are huge games between teams fighting against relegation to come. Fixtures still to be played between the bottom nine clubs are:

​The potentially vital games still to be played this season between the current bottom seven in League One.

Saturday, February 15: Cambridge v Exeter, Bristol Rovers v Burton.

Tuesday, February 18: Crawley v Wigan.

Saturday, February 22: Northampton v Bristol Rovers.

Saturday, March 1: Crawley v Cambridge, Exeter v Northampton, POSH v Shrewsbury.

Tuesday, March 4: Shrewsbury v Bristol Rovers.

Saturday, March 8: Exeter v Shrewsbury, Wigan v Cambridge.

Saturday, March 15: Cambridge v POSH, Shrewsbury v Burton.

Saturday, March 22: Burton v Wigan, Crawley v Bristol Rovers.

Saturday, March 29: Cambridge v Northampton,

Tuesday, April 1: Crawley v POSH.

Saturday, April 5: POSH v Northampton, Shrewsbury v Cambridge.

Tuesday April 8: Exeter v Wigan.

Saturday, April 12: Bristol Rovers v Exeter.

Friday, April 18: Exeter v Burton, Shrewsbury v Wigan.

Monday, April 21: Crawley v Exeter, Northampton v Shrewsbury.

Saturday, April 26: Burton v Cambridge, Crawley v Northampton.

Saturday, May 3: Northampton v Wigan, Shrewsbury v Crawley.

CURRENT FORM

(Last 10 games)

Birm’ham 7 3 0 +11 24

Orient 7 2 1 +16 23

Charlton 6 3 1 +9 21

Stevenage 5 3 2 +6 18

Stockport 5 2 3 +4 17

Wycombe 4 4 2 +4 16

Barnsley 5 1 4 0 16

Blackpool 3 6 1 +6 15

Wrexham 4 3 3 +1 15

Rotherham 4 2 4 +1 14

Wigan 4 2 4 0 14

Huddersfield 3 4 3 +3 13

Bolton 4 1 5 +1 13

Mansfield 4 1 5 +1 13

Burton 3 4 3 0 13

Reading 4 1 3 -5 13

Lincoln 3 3 4 0 12

Shrewsbury 3 3 4 -3 12

B Rovers 3 1 6 -7 10

North’ton 2 3 5 -12 9

Exeter 2 2 6 -9 8

Crawley 2 2 6 -9 8

Cambridge 1 3 6 -10 6

POSH 1 3 6 -12 6