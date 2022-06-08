Posh mascot Peter Burrow at a local school

Club officials credit the work they’ve done with their popular ‘schools initiative’ for the additional take up for a season in League One.

Posh had sold 4,100 season tickets by the end of May which was within 1% of the number they had sold at the same time last year.

Posh froze their season ticket prices for this season, but they are still among the most expensive for in League One for the 2022-23 campaign.

Of the 22 clubs who have revealed their prices only Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic had more expensive average adult grandstand season ticket prices than Posh, according to a survey carried out by the Portsmouth News.

Posh are charging £529 for an adult season ticket in their Family Stand and Main Stand, although these could have been purchased for £439 or £479 if paid for for before May 5.

There are decent discounts for seniors (65+, £409), under 24s (£319) and under 18s (£129). Under 12s can obtain a season ticket for free if accompanied by a full-paying adult. The under 24 category is a new introduction for next season.

Posh are also offering season tickets for the London Road End which next season will be a safe standing area rather than a plain terrace. These prices range between £429 and £129 with under 12s again able to gain free entry.

For those fans with a couple of thousand pounds spare a platinum season ticket is available for £2009 (adults), £1750 (seniors over 65) or £1029 (under 18s). The platinum package guarantees tickets for all 46 League One matches plus any cup, play-off or friendly games. Purchasers also receive coach travel to all away games plus a home and away kit and £125 in food and drink vouchers.

Charlton’s adult price is £575 with Sheffield Wednesday charging £560. Posh’s neighbours Cambridge United have a £439 adult season ticket price.

The cheapest adult season tickets in League One can be found at Accrington Stanley (£264.50) and Morecambe (£300). Fleetwood Town and Derby County have yet to reveal their 2022-23 prices.

Posh set a new club record this season when reaching 165 ‘schools initiative’ visits.

Club mascot Peter Burrow and former Posh player Bobby Copping were the men on duty all season and they have been spreading the word far and wide. A school in King’s Lynn was visit number 165.

Norfolk is one of five East Anglian counties visited by the pair who have also been seen in Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Rutland and Northamptonshire.

As part of each visit, the club put on an interactive assembly, featuring a DVD of some of the best Posh goals before the mad rabbit mascot takes centre stage, showing off his dance moves. Children at the school also receive tickets to afixture at the Weston Homes Stadium. In total, the Copping and the club mascot have put on an assembly for approximately 51,000 children across the region.

Copping, who had to retire from professional football at the age of 19 because of a head injury, said: “To reach 165 schools in a season was brilliant and each one we have visited have been extremely welcoming and enthusiastic about helping us create fans of the future.”

Posh enjoyed an average attendance of 10,077 at the Weston Homes Stadium last season. They had just over 4,500 season ticket holders.

Posh averaged just over 7,700 per home game in the 2019-20 League One campaign before Covid caused an early end to the season.