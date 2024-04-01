Ronnie Edwards of Peterborough United in action against Leyton Orient. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Edwards was outstanding in a 2-1 win for Posh secured by first-half goals from former Orient player Hector Kyprianou and Ephron Mason-Clark.

Wellens also praised the professionalism and attitude of Posh after a defeat that has wrecked Orient’s chances of a play-off place.

"I like them,” Wellens said. “They are a really good team with a really good manager and a defender who is a Rolls Royce of a player constantly bringing the ball out and starting attacks. I love what they did at the end as well. They won the game, they go over and thank their supporters and then get off the pitch and get ready for their next game, which is at Wembley.

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh at Orient. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"When Burton won here, they were all fist pumping on the pitch and they’ve lost seven times and haven’t won since. I find that kind of behaviour embarrassing, but to be fair to Peterborough they were very professional. They’ve learnt from last season when they fell at the final hurdle after losing a 4-0 lead.

"I’m actually disappointed we didn’t lose to moments of quality or magic from them though. We lost two goals, one to an error and another because of poor organisation at a corner.

"We started the game really well, but it was all tippy-tappy football. We pass the ball, but we don’t cross it or shoot and we don’t have a centre forward in the middle demanding the ball. It’s been our biggest deficiency all season. We’ve scored two goals in our last six games and that’s why we’re going to fall short. We had two free headers from corners in this game.

"When Peterborough get at you with their passing they inevitably finish with a shot or a cross because they have good players.

"Injuries have hurt us. Peterborough would struggle if you took their best six players out of their team. Our inexperience in midfield cost us. We were countered on so many times because our young players don’t read the danger.

“I must admit I feared we would end the season like this. I’m frustrated because League One isn’t great this year. I’ve squeezed every ounce out of these players and I’m gutted we are going to fall short.”