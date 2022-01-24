Peterborough United have a late fitness decision to make ahead of Birmingham City trip, but there could be a debut for new striker
Peterborough United will make a late fitness decision on teenage defender Ronnie Edwards ahead of tomorrow’s crunch Championship fixture at Birmingham City (January 25, 7.45pm).
Edwards was taken off early in the second-half of Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at West Bromwich Albion with suspected concussion. The post-match diagnosis wasn’t concussion, but Posh still have ptotocols to follow before Edwards is given permission play. Edwards also suffered a dislocation in his hand after home forward Daryl Dike accidentally trod on him towards the end of the first-half,
“Ronnie was in the wars on Saturday,” Ferguson admitted. “He took some blows, but he’s a centre-half and it won’t do him any harm. He’s a tough lad.
“His dislocated hand was sorted at half time by the doctor, but then he had a bang on the head at the start of the second half. It turns out it wasn’t concussion, but we still have to look out for symptoms before he can be cleared to play.
“He was playing very well at West Brom to be fair.”
Posh forwards Callum Morton and Jack Marriott will both be involved at Birmingham. Morton is expected to make his club debut at some stage. Defender Nathan Thompson also returns to the squad after missing the trip to the Hawthorns.
Summer signing Joel Randall will not be at St Andrews. He has a chance of being involved in Saturday’s televised home game with Sheffield United (January 29, 5.30pm).