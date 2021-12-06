Peterborough United have a home tie against Championship opposition in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup

Peterborough United have been handed a home draw in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 6th December 2021, 1:14 pm
Kellan Hickinson in action for Posh Youths at Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh will take on Nottingham Forest or Bristol City at the Weston Homes Stadium early in the New Year. Details will be available soon. Forest host City in their third round tie tomorrow (December 7).

Posh beat Derby County 1-0 in a third round tie at Pride Park last week with a goal from new professional Kellan Hickinson.

The FA Cup third round draw takes place live on ITV tonight (Monday, from 7pm).

