Peterborough United have a higher average home attendance than the Championship leaders - ticket information for the trips to Middlesbrough and Hull City

Posh fans at Northampton Town EMN-170831-080901002

Remarkably Posh currently boast a higher average home attendance than unbeaten Championship leaders Bournemouth.

It should be pointed out that Posh and the Cherries have the two lowest average gates in the second tier.

Posh are currently averaging 9,817 for their six Championship games at the Weston Homes Stadium compared to Bournemouth’s 9,604 at the Vitality Stadium. Luton (9,885) are the only other club averaging under 10,000

The current Posh figure currently compares well to the club’s five previous seasons at second tier level when the average gates at London Road for the season were 8,030 (1992-92), 7,412 (1992-93), 8,913 (2009-10), 9,114 (2011-12) and 8,215 (2012-23).

Sheffield United (27,561), Nottingham Forest (24,514), West Brom (23,198), Middlesbrough (21,093) and Stoke City (20.253) all boast average gates in excess of 20,000 for Championship matches this season.

Posh have so far sold around 400 tickets for Saturday’s trip to the Riverside Stadium.

Tickets are on general sale at www.theposhtickets.com and via the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office.

Posh fans will be accommodated in covered seating in the East Stand. Tickets are priced at £30 for adults, £22 for seniors 65+ and £17 for under 18s.

And Posh are also selling tickets for the game at Grant McCann’s Hull City on Wednesday, October 20 (7.45pm).

Posh fans will be accommodated in the North Stand with prices as follows; Adults: £27, Seniors (65+): £21