Peterborough United happy to honour a pledge that cost them a million pounds
Edwards moved to Premier League Southampton this week and the PT understands the £3 million initial transfer fee reported on the South coast is broadly accurate.
The PT has also been told Championship clubs made offers of up to a million pounds more for the 21 year-old centre-back, but Edwards wanted to move into the top-flight, specifically to the Saints as he believes their style of play suits him.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has expressed regret in the past about keeping hold of Edwards when bigger clubs were chasing him.
His statement that accompanied the sale of his player confirmed he was fulfilling a promise to the England age group international by letting him move to his club of choice.
Posh and Southampton have agreed on several lucrative add ons which will be triggered by success for the top-flight club and for Edwards himself.
A future sale of the player would also lead a hefty payment to Posh.
Barnet will receive 50% of the Edwards transfer fee after letting him join Posh for nothing in 2020.
MacAnthony said: “I am delighted young Ronnie is able to fulfil his dream of playing in the Premier League at last, and I am also delighted to honour the club’s promise to not stand in his way on this move to Southampton.”