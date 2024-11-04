Posh celebrate their FA Women's Cup success against Billericay Town. Photo Darren Wiles.

​Posh twice came from behind in the second-half at PIMS Park, including a last-gasp leveller from Niamh Reynolds, to take the tie into penalties and they held their nerve to win the shootout 4-2.

Posh will now take on another higher-level side in Rugby Borough in the second round on Sunday, November 24. Rugby are third in the Northern Premier Division on the National League, just behind Nottingham Forest who beat Posh 6-0 in a League Cup tie earlier this season.

"It was a brilliant performance,” Poole enthused. “We were determined not to feel inferior to a tier three side because that’s exactly where we want to be and we deserved our draw in 90 minutes.

Posh Women's goalkeeper Neive Corry after saving a penalty in the FA Cup shootout. Photo Darren Wiles.

"We had a lot of the ball in their half of the pitch, but they were dangerous on the counter attack so we had to show our resilience again.

"We took five great penalties under pressure even if one them was superbly saved and Neive Corry also came up with a big save. I was delighted for her as she had kept us in the tie with two one-on-one saves.

"It was a great day for us and now we move onto some more big games.”

Before the next FA Cup tie National Midlands Division One leaders Posh take on second-placed Leafield Athletic (away, November 10) and third-placed Northampton Town (home, November 17).

They will take some strong form into those games as this was an 11th win in 13 games in all competitions for Poole’s team.