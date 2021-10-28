Peterborough United great George Boyd announces his retirement

George Boyd's greatest goal for Posh v Huddersfield at London Road in 2012.

Including his non-league days Boyd played 688 senior appearances and scored 124 goals.

He made 322 appearances for Posh in two spells and scored 76 goals. He was part of three Posh promotion winning sides. Boyd’s most famous Posh goal came in a Championship fixture against Huddersfield at London Road in 2010 when he scored from close to the halfway line.

Posh signed him from Stevenage for a then record fee for a non-league player of £265k in 2007.

George Boyd

Boyd went on to make over 100 Premier League appearances between Hull and Burnley. He also won prompotion to the Premier League with both clubs, winning the title with Burnley. He also appeared in an FA Cup Final for Hull and won two Scotland international caps.

Boyd also played for Sheffield Wednesday and finished his career at Salford who released him at the end of last season. Boyd had a short loan spell at Nottingham Forest during his first stint at Posh.

Boyd said: “I have loved every yecond of the journey, but I have to come to the decision to hang up the boots and out an end to my playing career.

“From non-league, with Stevenage, to then play and score at every level all the way up to the Premier League, it’s been beyond my wildest dreams.

“A huge thank you to all the managers I have played under, who helped me along the way. I am also grateful to my teammates who have become friends for life.

“My biggest thanks goes to my family for always being by my side and following me all over te country. I’m a very lucky man.

“Three promotions at Peterborough, playing in an FA Cup Final with Hull City, making over 100 appearances in the best league in the world and winning my first cap for Scotland were all special, but winning the Championship at Burnley with that group is anexperience I will never forget.

“A final thank you to the fans. I have been incredibly lucky to feel welcome at every club I’ve played for.

“I have lived every boy’s dream and now I’m looking forward to the next chapter and whatever that brings.