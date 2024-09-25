Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United goalkeeper Jed Steer was left frustrated with his teammates after a number of backpasses in Tuesday’s draw at Leyton Orient nearly played the side into trouble.

Steer was on the receiving end of a host of poor balls played back to him both onto his weak foot as well as in the vicinity of waiting forwards as Posh drew 2-2 away at Leyton Orient.

This saw the 32-year-old having to repeatedly scramble to clear the ball, he also took a heavy knock in the second half when forced off his line by a backpass from Emmanuel Fernandez that lacked power.

In the second half, he also had to scramble across his goal to prevent a Jadel Katongo backpass nestling into the corner of his own net.

Jed Steer chases down a misdirected backpass.

Steer was left frustrated with a number of his teammates on the night and accused many of taking the easy option of playing back to him rather than passing forward.

He even revealed that some had apologised to him after the game.

He said: “What I’m most frustrated about is that we’ve got really good players, who can play forward and take the ball in tight areas. We all know the way we play and what’s expected of us and if we don’t do it and we do the easy option of saying ‘here you are Jed you have it and by the way I’m going to stick it on your weak foot or I’m going to make it a 50-50 with the striker, it’s frustrating.

“A couple of the boys said sorry to me in the changing room afterwards but I said it’s all fine and well saying sorry after but do it in the heat of the battle, do the right thing.

"We’re all going to make mistakes but give the ball away doing the right thing. Tonight we didn’t do that and we took the easy option too many times.

“I’ve worked with managers in the past who have said if you don’t win don’t lose and away from home it’s never easy.

“The crowd got behind them tonight and we didn’t play overly well or anywhere near as well as we wanted to but we didn’t lose.

“Their goal comes from a throw where we’re sloppy and we’ve got to take the ball off them in those areas. it’s frustrating, it’s now tonight and Saturday where we’ve gone in at the break ahead but not come out in the second half and performed or even got off to a good start.

“We need to find a way of coming out all guns blazing in the second half and put or stamp on the game. “We have shown some good resilience in games. On Saturday, it was a bit ropey at the end and came through it and tonight we came though it to see it out. It’s now a win and a draw to keep our little unbeaten run going and we’ll look forward to Saturday now.”