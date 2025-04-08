Peterborough United goalkeeper set to be fit for Vertu Trophy Final at Wembley

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United number one Jed Steer is set to be fit for the Vertu Trophy Final on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was absent from the squad for Posh’s 2-1 home defeat against Birmingham on Tuesday night, with Nicholas Bilokapic starting in goal and Will Blackmore sitting on the bench.

Bilokapic made a good early save but was later at fault for Birmingham’s second goal by inexplicably allowing a shot lacking power to squirm under his body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the match, Posh boss Darren Ferguson was critical of the error but did praise the rest of his performance. He also revealed that Steer was missing due to a knock but would be fit to play at Wembley.

Jed Steer won the EFL Trophy with Peterborough United at Wembley last season.

The ‘keeper was on the pitch as Posh lifted the trophy against Wycombe last season.

Ferguson said: "Jed had a knock, he will be fine for Sunday.

"(On Bilokapic) The second goal should never go into the net. Nick did well though, he made a big save at 0-0 in the first few minutes. He did very well in the game apart from that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change in goal was one of six Posh made from the side on Saturday that were humbled 4-0 by rivals Northampton Town.

Carl Johnson, Sam Hughes, Emmanuel Fernandez, Harley Mills and Mahamadou Susoho were all brought into the side.

Explaining his thought process, Ferguson added: “It’s always a difficult decision to make, it probably wasn’t as difficult as I thought it was going to be on Saturday morning.

“CJ came in because it would have been hard physically for JD to go again. Then Manny has come in because I have given Oscar a bit of a break. Sam’s fit and Harley obviously comes on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The big decision was who I played in the centre of the park. Ryan is unlucky not to have started but Archie is a different to deal with. I went with Mo and that it more energy and he did fine. We needed that extra bit of freshness.”