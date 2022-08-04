Lucas Bergstrom made his senior debut for Peterborough United against Cheltenham.

Peterborough United’s loanee goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom has spoken of the ‘amazing feeling’ he experienced after he helped the club secure a 3-2 victory from behind at Cheltenham on the opening day of the League One season but has played down his role.

The 19-year-old on loan from Chelsea was making his senior league debut, having only previously played in three EFL Trophy ties for the London club.

He made some crucial saves to help Posh secure the points, including coming off his line to deny Alfie May making it 3-0 before the break and a stunning save with his left arm to preserve Posh’s 3-2 lead deep in the second half.

He said: “It was great to get an opportunity to play. It was a difficult game in the first half; we weren’t good enough, but we dug ourselves out of the hole in the second half.

“It was more of a mental thing, there was no energy, no effort to do the basics well and that that was the big problem. We knew at half time we had a bad half but, at the same time, that we could win the game; we just had to put the effort in and that’s what we did.

“I felt a little bit of nerves the day before the game but then when the game started, you’re just too focused to think about anything like that. I’m very happy to have made the saves I did but also, it’s my job. They were important saves but that’s why I’m here.

“The feeling after the game was brilliant, I was knackered. The last 25 minutes felt like two hours, I was just waiting for the clock to run out, but it was an amazing feeling to get the three points.”

Given the strength of his performance, Bergstrom is likely to keep his place when Posh host Morecambe on Saturday (August 6), although Grant McCann has previously stated that he hopes Harvey Cartwright will be for the match.