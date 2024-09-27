Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​Peterborough United goalkeeper Jed Steer feared his career was over before being offered a route back into the game by the club.

​Whilst on loan at Luton Town from Aston Villa in 2022, the shot stopper, suffered a serious achilles tendon injury just 14 minutes into an FA Cup fifth round tie against Chelsea.

It was a recurrence of the horrible injury he suffered during a Premier League game for Aston Villa three years earlier.

During his lengthy spell on the sidelines, Steer learned that his Villa contract would not be renewed and that he would be forced to leave his club of ten years in the summer of 2023.

Jed Steer celebrates Wembley success in April. Photo: Joe Dent.

During a 22-month spell out, he was forced to contemplate hanging up his gloves and took on various TV and media roles, as well as enrolling on a UEFA coaching course.

That was before Posh offered a short-term contract as injury cover for Nicholas Bilokapic in January.

His debut away at Charlton on January 13 was the first action in 683 days.

Now as the club’s established number one, Steer has looked back on those times where he was wondering if his career was over.

He told Sportsboom (https://www.sportsboom.com/): “I’m just over the moon to be back playing football again.

“I feared I would never play again. That feeling was very high for me.

“At one stage, a couple of years ago it was touch and go about whether I would be able to play again. It was probably 50/50 if I’m honest.

“I had issues with my achilles tendon, and I had to go in for more surgery, there was a lot that had to be done.”

“With the injury it was all dependant on how my body reacted to the surgery.

“I knew that there was a chance I could make a comeback if my body reacted well.

“All I wanted to do was play again and play at a good level. The fact that I can play still and I’m feeling fit is amazing considering where I was.

“There was a time I wasn’t sure what would happen, and I put things in place in case I couldn’t play football again. I did my coaching badges, did a bit of media work with AVTV to see if I enjoyed that.

“I did that to keep me in football and be able to still watch football and be a part of it.

“Thank God I managed to come out the right side of it and now it’s full steam ahead.

Capped at England age group level, Steer’s career highlights include promotion to the Premier League with Villa at Wembley in 2019.

He would become a Wembley winner again with Posh in April when he helped the club to EFL Trophy success against Wycombe.

In Villa’s promotion season, Steer was part of a record-breaking ten-game winning streak for the club and saved two penalties in the play-off semi-final.

Frustratingly, he lasted just eight minutes in the topflight the following campaign before sustaining a career-altering injury at Wolves.

When asked if there is a sense of what could have been, Steer said: “It’s hard to say…I don’t have any regret, I don’t live with regret.”

“Football is not plain sailing. Your career is based on other peoples’ opinions.”

“Yes, I did get injured at crucial times in my career, but unfortunately that’s what happens. It could happen to me; it could happen to any other athlete as well.”

“You can blame it or not. As a kid I always wanted to play in the Premier League, and I was fortunate enough to do that.”

“I feel very fortunate to have done that, especially at a club of Aston Villa’s stature. So, from a goal point of view, I was able to do that.”