Jed Steer. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United goalkeeper Jed Steer hailed an ‘extraordinary’ performance from his defenders after a vital 1-0 League One win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Steer, at 32 the daddy of the Posh team by some distance, celebrated the first away clean sheet of the campaign by showering the back four with praise.

Skipper Hector Kyprianou scored the only goal of the game just before the interval, but an anticipated siege on the Posh goal after the break from a team in a play-off position never materialised. Steer didn’t make a single save in the entire game, but impressed with his handling of crosses and his organisation of an improving defence.

"We had a delighted dressing room with everyone buzzing after the game,” Steer revealed. “But there was also plenty of relief. We delivered one of the best performances of the season in the first half and rightly took the lead. We then expected them to chuck everything at us in the second half as they are a very strong side, but we defended very well.

POsh goalkeeper Jed Steer in action. Photo David Lowndes.

"We wanted to get that second goal ourselves to get a cushion, but couldn’t find it. We were hanging on a little bit towards the end, but I also felt we were comfortable in the way we dealt with all the crosses. The boys in front of me were extraordinary. They listened, they took on board instructions and they blocked some shots which is what we have to do in our position. They didn’t exactly pepper our goal with shots so I never really felt threatened.

"We said before the Stevenage game last week that we wanted to get back to what we do best. We are a passing team that is very good in possession. We showed good signs at Stevenage and then at Huddersfield we played like the team we know we can be. We played out from the back and sliced through them to create plenty of chances.

"We have to keep doing it now. We can’t let this be a one-off. We should take plenty of confidence from the performance.”

Posh have still leaked the most goals (58) in League One this season, although relegation rivals Crawley Town have now let in the same number after a 3-1 defeat at Blackpool yesterday.

The next worst records are held by bottom club Cambridge United (58) and next-to-bottom Shrewsbury (56). The Shrews visit Posh for a big game next Saturday (March 1).