Peterborough United goalkeeper Gyollai has gone to Maidenhead for good
Goalkeeper Dan Gyollai has turned his loan move to National League side Maidenhead into a permanent move.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 2:17 pm
The 24 year-old has left on a free transfer after making two appearances for his new club, a 1-0 home win over Bromley and a 1-1 draw at Aldershot.
Gyollai joined Posh from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020 and made four appearances for the club in the EFL Trophy. He failed to make a single League One appearance and was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season.
Maidenhead currently occupy the last relegation place in the National League.