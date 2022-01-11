Peterborough United goalkeeper Gyollai has gone to Maidenhead for good

The 24 year-old has left on a free transfer after making two appearances for his new club, a 1-0 home win over Bromley and a 1-1 draw at Aldershot.

Gyollai joined Posh from Wigan Athletic in the summer of 2020 and made four appearances for the club in the EFL Trophy. He failed to make a single League One appearance and was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season.