Peterborough United goalkeeper closes in a Welsh cap and insists Posh could have been 3-0 up before Fulham won the game at the Weston Homes Stadium

Posh goalkeeper Dai Cornell during the defeat against Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

It’s a reward for some fine form since he replaced Christy Pym in the Posh side towards the end of September.

Wales host Belarus next Saturday (November 13) and Belgium on Tuesday, November 16 as they seek to cement a place in the play-offs.

“The call-up took me by surprise,” Cornell, who has played for Wales at Under 17, Under 19 and under 21 level, but has not won a senior cap, admitted. “But I’m over the moon. They are a couple of big games for the boys and I hope no-one gets injured.”

Posh defender Frankie Kent in action against Fulham. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Cornell played well again in today’s (November 6) 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Fulham.

And the 30 year-old insists the disappointment in the dressing room after the game shows how well Posh played as a team.

“We should have been leading at half-time and we could have been 3-0 up before they scored on another day,” Cornell said. “The difference was they took a chance and we didn’t.

“We had the chances to go ahead in the first-half and I felt we weren’t under threat. We were ruthless at the back. We changed shape and adapted to it well. They had one shot which was shanked.

“I had to make a couple of saves in the second-half. They had lots of possession without hurting us too much, but we will be disappointed as a defensive unit with the goal we conceded.

“They are a top team. They played in the Premier League last season so to lose in these circumstances was hard to take.”