Peterborough United goalkeeper backs the Posh set-piece coaching and says: ‘We need to make things happen ourselves rather than wait for things to happen.’

Christy Pym of Peterborough United makes a save against Preston North End. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh conceded the only goal of the game at Preston North End yesterday (August 21) to a close-range header from a free kick early in the first-half.

Posh have also conceded goals in league games this season to a corner at Luton, a corner at home to Derby and two partially-cleared long throws in Tuesday’s home draw with Cardiff City.

Posh have recently appointed a set-piece coach in former Doncaster Rovers player-manager Andy Butler.

But Pym said: “There’s no point in pointing the finger at the coaches. It’s us players who have to go out there and implement the plans. It’s not as though we have been given mad tactics.

“We don’t get enough first contacts and we sit too deep. Maybe with the goal I should have come out and smashed everything in my path, but there are a lot of bodies in the penalty area.

“We should start higher and win those first contacts. They are pretty basic tactics and if you get them right you won’t concede. Good basics will win you a lot of points this season.”

Pym made some fine saves during the game including two one-on-one stops with his feet.

He added: “We were chasing the game so we were always likely to leave ourselves open, but I back myself in one on ones. I try to stay hold my position and let the striker make a decision.

“We didn’t do what we worked on in the first half though and that’s what cost us. We need to make things happen ourselves rather than wait for things to happen.

“We were excellent in the second half and we showed then and with the game against Cardiff that we can compete at this level.