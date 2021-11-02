Peterborough United goal hero could have won his starting place back as manager praises his impact on the game, but set-piece problems continue to haunt the club

Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his goal for Posh against Huddersfield. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Clarke-Harris emerged from the substitutes’ bench to claim the late goal which secured a 1-1 draw with fifth-placed Huddersfield tonight (November 2).

Posh boss Darren Ferguson, who was celebrating his 500th game as Posh boss, admits the striker’s all-round performance has given him food for thought.

Defender Nathan Thompson collected his fifth caution of the season tonight and will miss that Fulham game. Josh Knight is likely to return to the matchday squad.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson watches on from the touchline alongside Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“As a striker and a substitute Jonno couldn’t really have done much more,” Ferguson said. “I’m pleased for him. He’s been champing at the bit to get playing again and he affected this game in a big way. If you get the ball in the box to him he will score no matter what the level as he showed again tonight.

“He’s a big physical lad, but he needs love and attention and he will get it tonight. He’s given me a problem for Saturday. He had a big effect on the game. He became an important focal point for us.

“It was a great cross from Harrison as well. The boy scores and creates goals which is why he’s in the team.

“The players found a way to get back into the game. We are a good team at home. We don’t stop and we could have gone on to win the game as we certainly finished the stronger.

“We started the game okay, but after 10-15 minutes they became too comfortable on the ball. We would win possession and then give it straight back. They smothered us which is a lot easier to do when Clarke-Harris isn’t playing as they can step up.

“I said at half-time I would change formation early in the second-half if things didn’t improve and when we went to a flat back four we gained control of the game. I’m happy to gamble at home and it worked out okay in the end.

“But we conceded a goal from a set-piece again. It was just a cross into the box. It wasn’t a great delivery, but we didn’t make the first contact. The players need to start taking individual responsibility.