The Weston Homes Stadium under the floodlights. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And early bird purchasers will not pay any more even if Posh are promoted to the Championship at the end of this season.

Posh have issued a price structure for next season. There could be an increase on the standard prices, which come into effect on May 1, for people who purchase tickets much later in the summer, but this has yet to be confirmed by the club board.

Posh continue to honour promises made to those season ticket holders who helped the club out during Covid.

The club have also increased the age for free season ticket eligibility from under 12 to under 14 as long as they are purchased with an adult ticket before the end of March. Tickets for Under 14s are just £20 after that date. There is a maximum of three children per adult ticket Price List

Price freeze (Covid options 1 & 2).

Until March 31

Family Stand/Main Stand

Adults £439; Seniors (65+) £329; Under 24 £259; Under 18 £99; Under 14 FREE.

London Road End

Adults £349; Seniors £249; Under 24 £179; Under 18 £89; Under 14 FREE

Early Bird

Until April 30

Family Stand/Main Stand

Adults £479; Seniors £369; Under 24 £299; Under 18 £119; Under 14 £20.

London Road End

Adults £389; Seniors £289; Under 24 £219; Under 19 £109; Under 14 £20.

Standard prices

From May 1

Family Stand/Main Stand

Adults £529; Seniors £409; Under 24 £319; Under 18 £129; Under 14 £20.

London Road End

Adults £429; Seniors £329; Under 24 £239; Under 18 £129; Under 14 £20.

The club has again made the decision not to sell season tickets in the GH Display Stand (East) due to the dynamic nature of the stand being used for home and away supporters as well as the club's Grassroots and Schools programmes.

Under 14 purchasers will receive Junior Posh membership.

Prices for the Caroline Hand Executive Suite and Platinum season ticket prices can be found at www.theposhtickets.com.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.theposhtickets.com, in person at the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office or by telephone to 01733 865674.

Fans are encouraged to obtain their season in digital form free of charge. Again full information from www.theposhtickets.com.

Existing season ticket holders will have their current tickets reserves until May 31.