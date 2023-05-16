Ronnie Edwards has been a defensive rock for Posh in recent weeks. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have the benefit of a 4-0 lead in the tie but must turn up with the right attitude to avoid a difficult night against what will surely be a highly-motivated home side to restore some pride and play up to what will be a large sell-out crowd.

The Peterborough Telegraph has taken a look at some of the key battles and where the game may be won and lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronnie Edwards vs Michael Smith

Ephron Mason-Clark fights off Michael Smith in the home leg. Photo: Joe Dent.

Sheffield Wednesday have a couple of ways they can play, either they try to make use of Barry Bannan at the heart of the midfield or they use the height players such as Aden Flint, Michael Ihiekwe, Callum Paterson and Michael Smith give them to bombard the box.

It was a little surprising to see Darren Moore’s side not try that a little more in the first leg but it may be a tactic they turn to in the second. That would likely see 6”3 Smith latch onto Edwards to try and get the better of him in an aerial duel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith should have put his side 1-0 up in the first leg after pouncing on Ollie Norburn’s lapse of concentration but looked rushed into the shot, partly by the presence of Edwards getting back into position; showing that it will not be easy for him against a defender playing right at the top of his game right now.

Jack Taylor vs Barry Bannan

The battle everybody was talking about before the first game and it went emphatically in the Posh man’s favour, who excelled in not just his passing and driving his team forward but also winning the ball back. He set Posh on their way with the opening goal, played a crucial part in starting the move for the third goal and then assisted the fourth with a great cross after being unlucky no to score himself.

Things could be slightly different at Hillsborough with Wednesday expecting to see more of the ball and utilise the 33-year-old’s playmaking ability more but in Taylor, Posh have one of the most in-form men in the division who will be well up for the task of outshining the much more talked about man again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ephron Mason-Clark vs Liam Palmer

Sheffield Wednesday have no choice but to attack in the second leg, which shouldn't necessarily be a bad thing for Posh given the pace they possess. That increased openness should allow Posh to hit Wednesday on the break, as they did so effectively in the second half at home.

If Mason-Clark can use his pace and power to get the better of right wingback/right back Liam Palmer then Posh should get plenty of good crosses into the box to look to further add to their lead.

Jonson Clarke-Harris vs Aden Flint

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh don’t need any reminders about Flint’s ability in the air, Cardiff at home last August still sticks in the memory. Clarke-Harris is on 27 goals for the league and play-offs combined this season and will need to show just why he has that Golden Boot again.

If Posh are to spend long periods without the ball again, they will need the ball to stick to him when the ball goes forward as well as showing that deadly eye for goal when a chance falls his way.