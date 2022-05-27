The Peterborough United Foundation is looking for new trustees to help with the football club’s charitable activities in the city.

The foundation is looking to attract people from a range of different backgrounds, with diverse experiences and skillsets, to join the board and give a little bit of time, expertise and advice to help support the football club’s charitable ambitions.

Andy Palmer is the chair of the trustees on the foundation and has said that there is a range of things that people can help with.

Apprentice Community Coach Hakim Samaoli and Community Manager Gavin Slater at the recent Peterborough Celebrates Festival at Ferry Meadows.

He said: “During Covid, the foundation helped with the delivery of food parcels to vulnerable children, we also have an education programme that people can get involved in and a football programme that provides opportunities for children in areas of the city where they might struggle to access those sorts of things. We want people to join us and help create an impact across the whole of the city and help us achieve our aims.”

The foundation also hosts a range of holiday clubs for children of varying ages and provides help for men with health issues, working alongside Kidney Research and the British Heart Foundation.

The aim is to ensure that everything the Posh foundation does, touches everyone in the city, from every ethnic and social background. Andy added: “Anyone can sign up, we need people to join us from as many different backgrounds as possible so that we get the best advice and guidance to help improve the lives of as many people as possible.”