​Malik Mothersille believes his versatility will stand him in good stead when the battle for Posh first-team places hots up in the New Year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Mothersille has switched between playing as a centre forward and a left winger in recent games. The 21 year-old has scored five goals in all competitions and has three League One assists.

But Posh have now signed another central striker with Gustav Lindgren set to arrive at London Road from Sweden, possibly in time to make his club debut on New Year’s Day at Burton Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I enjoy both roles,” Mothersille told BBC Cambridgeshire. “As a centre forward you play with your back to goal most of the time and you can’t take too many touches, but out wide there is more time and more opportunity to show your skills.

Malik Mothersille in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"My stats are not bad and I’m enjoying a run of games. All players want i ais to play consistently. I am not worried about competition for places as I see it as an opportunity to play alongside some more top players.”

Mothersille is expected to lead the Posh attack in Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie at Newport County. Bradley Ihionvien is struggling with a calf injury and manager Darren Ferguson is keen to get a rest into Ricky-Jade Jones.

"It should be a good game as Newport are having a decent season,” Mothersille added. “We will be expected to win, but we can’t go there with that mindset. It will be a tough game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of my first games for the club was in the FA Cup and I enjoyed the atmosphere and the fact there were two teams going at it trying to knock the other team out.

"it’s a long trip, but I don’t mind that. Some lads play cards and others listen to music, but I’m usually asleep! We will be chilled going down there, but we will switch on in the morning after breakfast when the meetings start.”