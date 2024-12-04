Peterborough United first team regular scores after making a surprise appearance for the under 21s
Posh have a League One game at home to Burton Albion tonight, but Conn-Clarke played for 90 minutes and scored for the Under 21s in a 3-1 defeat.
Posh were 3-0 down in the first 24 minutes and a fine save from Bastian Smith prevented further trouble. The visitors also struck the crossbar and the post in the same attack before Posh woke up and threatened through David Kamara and Justin Osagie.
Conn-Clarke did score on 49 minutes after taking the ball around the goalkeeper and firing into an empty net which led to a more impressive performance from Posh. Kamara blazed over from a decent position before Harley Mills and substitute Eddie Fox saw shots blocked.
Joe Davies also went close, but Posh couldn’t find another breakthrough.
The Under 21s are back in Development League action at Coventry City next Tuesday (December 10).
Posh: Smith, Sumnall (sub Mendonca, 46 mins), Mills, Osagie, Rose, Young (sub Fox, 46 mins), Campbell (sub Sykut, 57 mins), Davies, Kamara, Conn-Clarke, Changunda.
Unused subs: Sakalas, Claxton.