The 20 year-old local boy has played for Posh at every level from under 9s upwards and recently passed 100 senior appearances for the club.

He’s impressed since moving to an advanced midfield role after spending much of his time as a left-back or left wing-back.

Burrows signed a long-term Posh contract as recently as 2021, but the club are keen to reward him further for his improvement.

"Harrison still has a long way to go on his current contract,” McCann said. “But he’s an earnt a new one and we want to incentivise him.”

Posh are still in negotiations with winger Joe Ward over a new deal. The 27 year-old’s existing contract expires at the end of the current season when he could leave London Road on a free transfer.

Ward is expected to return to first-team action after an eight-game absence in Friday’s League One promotion battle against Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium.