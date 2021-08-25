Peterborough United fined £5,000 by FA after melee during Cardiff City match
Posh, along with Cardiff have been fined £5,000 by the FA after a melle between the sides’ players in last week’s meeting (August 17).
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 11:52 am
Both clubs admitted breaching FA Rule E20.1 for ‘failing to ensure that their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 43rd minute of the fixture.’
Cardiff players Marlon Pack and Aden Flint were booked in the altercation, which began when Cardiff players reacted to a Nathan Thompson tackle on Pack, close to the halfway line, in the first half.
The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Flint scoring both of Cardiff’s goals.