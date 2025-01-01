Emmanuel Fernandez celebrates his equalising goal for Posh at Burton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

They did it the hard way, but Peterborough United finally ended a long run of consecutive away League One defeats stretching back to the end of September.

It looked like that damning run would extend to seven matches as bottom club Burton Albion took advantage of some typically slapdash defending to ease into a 2-0 lead after just 26 minutes at the Pirelli Stadium.

But a fine first goal of the season for Archie Collins and a second-half header from Emmanuel Fernandez enabled Posh to claim a point from a 2-2 draw. It was hardly a result worth shouting from the rooftops, but after recent events it was most welcome. Posh actually played pretty well and the spirit and commitment on show was strong. They were much the better team from box to box, but this inability to keep the ball out of the net continues to hurt.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson rang the changes at the back again for a game between the joint worst attack and the worst defence in the division as he sought the first clean sheet of the League One season. He added a third centre-back in George Nevett and started with wing-backs, one them was winger Cian Hayes. Hayes didn’t start the last game, but returned in place of Ryan De Havilland, while Nevett replaced Sparkes. Sam Curtis came in to play right wing-back with Jadel Katongo on the bench. De Havilland dropped out of the squad altogether with Joel Randall coming back into the fold as a substitute

Action from Burton v Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Burton were without a couple of first-choice centre-backs, but stuck with the 3-5-2 formation which almost secured a shock win at Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

And in the first-half the new Posh system functioned reasonably well in possession, only to be undone by two pieces of sloppy defending and poor marking. Posh dominated the ball yet the hosts scored from their first attack as Kegs Chauke converted a left wing cross from Dylan Williams. The time and space given to both Burton players was ridiculous, but Posh didn’t learn.

Posh dominated the next 20 minutes with Hector Kyprianou particularly prominent. Chris Conn-Clarke tried his luck from distance twice, forcing one save before scraping the outside of a post, but the failure of Nevett and Hayes to clear the ball in the left-hand corner gave Burton the chance of a second goal which Rumarn Burrell took, glancing his header home as Posh defenders stood and watched.

Posh kept plugging away though. They moved the ball well, but the front two of Malik Mothersille and Ricky-Jade Jones struggled to hold the ball up. Posh almost scored from a couple of corners, one headed just wide by Nevett and another that Fernandez should have converted, before they did make a set-piece count three minutes before the break.

The corner was taken short and presented to Collins 25 yards from goal and he drilled the ball low into the corner. Conn-Clarke than drove into the home penalty area twice and appealed for two penalties, none of which warranted an intervention from referee Matt Corlett. Hayes should have done better in the aftermath of the second shout, but placed his shot over the bar from 18 yards.

Posh probably took half time believing they would get something from the game if they didn’t concede again, but that was a big ‘if.’ Danilo Orisi had fluffed a decent chance for 3-0 just before the first Posh goal.

Posh didn’t start the second half with the same dominance of the ball, but chances were rare at either end of the pitch. Mothersille went close with a left-foot shot after a strong run from Conn-Clarke. A break from a Posh corner led to a chance for home substitute Ben Whitfield, but he shot wide.

Posh gradually took control again and pressure told when Fernandez met a Conn-Clarke corner at the near post to score 13 minutes from time. Posh thought they had a winner when Odoh slid in to turn a Hayes cross, but the offside flag had already been raised.

Both side looked nervy towards the end. Collins made a superb defensive header as Burton launched a rate attack at the start of six minutes added time before the impressive Conn-Clarke finished the game with a decent strike from the edge of the area which was well held by goalkeeper Max Crocombe.

It was only baby steps for Posh as they attempt to get away from the drop zone, but forward progress it was and that made a pleasant change.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Sam Curtis (sub Abraham Odoh, 62 mins), George Nevett (sub Jack Sparkes, 75 mins), Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, Cian Hayes, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Chris Conn-Clarke, Malik Mothersille (sub Bradley Ihionvien, 62 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones.

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Jadel Katongo, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Joel Randall..

Burton: Max Crocombe, Udoka Godwin-Malife, Elliot Watt, Ryan Sweeney, Charlie Webster (sub Ben Whitfield, 69 mins), Nick Akoto (sub Tomas Kalinauskas, 76 mins), Jack Armer, Rumarn Burrell, Dylan Williams, Kegs Chauke, Danilo Orsi (sub, Mason Bennett 74 mins).

Unused subs: Harry Isted, Billy Bodin, Julian Larsson, Finn Delap

GOALS: Posh – Collins (43 mins), Fernandez (77 mins).

Burton – Chauke (6 mins), Burrell (26 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Conn-Clarke (simulation).

Burton – Williams (simulation), Kalinauskas (foul).

Referee: Matt Corlett 7.

Attendance: 2,821 (Posh to follow).