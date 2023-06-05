News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Peterborough United are 3/1 shots with SkyBet for promotion.
Peterborough United fifth favourites with SkyBet for League One promotion in the 2023/24 season - plus the odds you can get on Derby County, Reading, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth - picture gallery

The anticipation of a new League One season is nearly upon us and with it the prospect of predicting who will be going up.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 5th Jun 2023, 10:40 BST

There’s a host of teams at the top end of League One who will all be fancying their chances of a winning a spot in the Championship.

Peterborough United will be one of those sides who more than fancy their chances after coming agonisingly close last season.

Much will depend on retaining the services of key players, with top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris one of a number of players on the transfer list.

Posh are currently a 9/1 shot to win the league with SkyBet, with odds of 3/1 on sealing promotion.

They are priced at 6/5 to be inside the top six and 5/2 to reach the play-offs.

Send us your predictions for the new season via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

7/4

1. Derby County

7/4 Photo: Getty Images

5/2

2. Bolton Wanderers

5/2 Photo: Getty Images

11/4

3. Portsmouth

11/4 Photo: Getty Images

11/4

4. Reading

11/4 Photo: David Rogers

