The anticipation of a new League One season is nearly upon us and with it the prospect of predicting who will be going up.

There’s a host of teams at the top end of League One who will all be fancying their chances of a winning a spot in the Championship.

Peterborough United will be one of those sides who more than fancy their chances after coming agonisingly close last season.

Much will depend on retaining the services of key players, with top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris one of a number of players on the transfer list.

Posh are currently a 9/1 shot to win the league with SkyBet, with odds of 3/1 on sealing promotion.

They are priced at 6/5 to be inside the top six and 5/2 to reach the play-offs.

Send us your predictions for the new season via our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

1 . Derby County 7/4 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Bolton Wanderers 5/2 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Portsmouth 11/4 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Reading 11/4 Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales