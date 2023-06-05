Peterborough United fifth favourites with SkyBet for League One promotion in the 2023/24 season - plus the odds you can get on Derby County, Reading, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth - picture gallery
There’s a host of teams at the top end of League One who will all be fancying their chances of a winning a spot in the Championship.
Peterborough United will be one of those sides who more than fancy their chances after coming agonisingly close last season.
Much will depend on retaining the services of key players, with top scorer Jonson Clarke-Harris one of a number of players on the transfer list.
Posh are currently a 9/1 shot to win the league with SkyBet, with odds of 3/1 on sealing promotion.
They are priced at 6/5 to be inside the top six and 5/2 to reach the play-offs.
