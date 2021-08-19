Peterborough United fear they have missed out on their midfield target from the Premier League
Posh were promised a loan deal for a Premier League youngster by his club over a month ago, but the unnamed player is currently involved at first team level with his current team
Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “We were thought we were getting a midfielder, but now we are not so sure as he’s currently involved with his first team.
“I do want another player in there, but I also need to get a couple out.”
Posh have been linked with West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry who was an unused substitute in West Ham United’s 4-2 win at Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend.
Posh signedd midfielder Oliver Norburn from Shrewsbury last week.