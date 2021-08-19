Peterborough United fear they have missed out on their midfield target from the Premier League

Conor Coventry. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Posh were promised a loan deal for a Premier League youngster by his club over a month ago, but the unnamed player is currently involved at first team level with his current team

Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “We were thought we were getting a midfielder, but now we are not so sure as he’s currently involved with his first team.

“I do want another player in there, but I also need to get a couple out.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

Posh have been linked with West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry who was an unused substitute in West Ham United’s 4-2 win at Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend.