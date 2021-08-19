Peterborough United fear they have missed out on their midfield target from the Premier League

Peterborough United fear they have missed out on their midfield transfer target from the Premier League.

By Alan Swann
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 4:00 pm
Conor Coventry. Photo: Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Posh were promised a loan deal for a Premier League youngster by his club over a month ago, but the unnamed player is currently involved at first team level with his current team

Posh manager Darren Ferguson said: “We were thought we were getting a midfielder, but now we are not so sure as he’s currently involved with his first team.

“I do want another player in there, but I also need to get a couple out.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Posh manager Darren Ferguson.

Posh have been linked with West Ham midfielder Conor Coventry who was an unused substitute in West Ham United’s 4-2 win at Newcastle United in the Premier League last weekend.

Posh signedd midfielder Oliver Norburn from Shrewsbury last week.