​Peterborough United fear their bid to bring Nathanael Ogbeta back to the Weston Homes Stadium will end in failure.

Nathanael Ogbeta celebrates a goal for Posh against Derby last season. Photo: David Lowndes.

The PT revealed earlier this week that an approach had been made to re-sign the 22 year-old left back after a successful loan spell at Posh last season.

Posh wanted the 22 year-old Swansea City player to battle captain Harrison Burrows for the left-back spot for the rest of the season.

But the situation has become more complicated as new Swansea manager Luke Williams is a fan of Ogbeta and wants to offer him a new contract. His current deal expires in June.

Ogbeta hasn’t started a Championship game for Swansea in his two years at the club, but he was on the substitutes’ bench for the 2-2 draw at Birmingham City last Saturday.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Nathanael is one of a few left-backs we have looked at. Obviously we know him and we know what he can do, but I don’t think it will happen now as his new manager apparently quite likes him.

"I liked the fact Nathanael is very different to Harrison, but to be fair ‘H’ has been one of our most consistent players this season and I’ve been delighted with him so initially anyone coming in will be a back-up.

"We are still looking for one, but no-one will be here before we play Shrewsbury on Saturday.”

Ogbeta made 20 League One appearances for Posh last season and scored in a vital 2-0 win at home to Derby County.

Posh are also understood to be chasing a new right-back following the return of on-loan Peter Kioso to parent club Rotherham United.

Speculation intensified about a possible return to London Road among Posh fans when Kioso wasn’t named in Rotherham’s matchday squad for a Championship fixture last weekend.

The Millers only named eight substitutes – you can name nine at Championship level – but Kioso missed training the day before the game because of illness.

It’s understood the 24 year-old has trained this week.