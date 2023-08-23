News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United FC appoint two new directors

Peterborough United have appointed two new directors.
By Alan Swann
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:36 BST- 1 min read

Head of Finance Dawn Gore and Head of Football Operations Liz Elsom have been added to the Board of Directors with immediate effect.

Gore has been with the club for the past eight years in her current role, while Elsom initially worked in the Academy before moving into the first team structure and was recently appointed into her role of Head of Football Operations.

Elsom has been with the club since 2007.

The pair will join the current board of directors which contains chairman Darragh MacAnthony, Director of Football Barry Fry and the co-owners Dr Jason Neale and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson.

