Posh fans pose for a pre-match pic.

Peterborough United fans were happy even before the 4-0 rout of Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United fans were enjoying themselves before the big kick-off against Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 9:23 am

How happy they must have been after dishing out a 4-0 drubbing against a team backed by over 1600 noisy supporters.

PT photographer David Lowndes was on hand to take the pics for our latest Posh fans’ gallery.

