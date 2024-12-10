Ricky-Jade Jones reacts to missing a sitter against Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent.

Manager Darren Ferguson has pleaded with Peterborough United’s fans to stick with his young players after they suffered a disappointing 2-1 derby defeat at Northampton Town.

Two goals from Cameron McGeehan condemned Posh to defeat at Sixfields for the second consecutive season. Posh remain in 15th place but are now just two points clear of the drop zone. Posh have now lost three League One games in a row.

Malik Mothersille had claimed a first-half equaliser for Posh before Ricky-Jade Jones missed an absolute sitter with the score still at 1-1 midway through the second-half.

Ferguson insists he retains faith in his players. He even managed to find a comparison with the current champions of England.

Ferguson said: “We’re going to take a load of criticism - quite rightly - but I urge the fans to stick with this young team. It’s a fact of life people can have very short memories. You look at Manchester City. They are being written off, but they have won seven out of the last eight Premier League titles. No one remembers what you did in the past, and at the moment, we are in a bad position.

“I’m disappointed and frustrated, but I still have a lot of belief in the players. I’ve got to pick them up and maintain the confidence. I didn’t see a team lacking confidence tonight. We can’t lose confidence going into Saturday, but the challenges keep getting harder and harder. “I told them that the Burton game would be a one-off in terms of how we played, but the most important thing in football is results. It’s my eighth season, I’ve had three play-offs, three promotions, so I understand the challenge. Perhaps this season has gone a little like how people might have thought last season would have gone. Having said that, nine defeats in 18 league games tells its own story.

"We’ve got to take things a game at a time. The result wasn’t there, but I saw a lot of good stuff. Sometimes, when you’re in the position we’re in, this is what happens. If Ricky scores, you probably go on and win the game and everyone says they’re back, good performance, good win, derby win, unfortunately, you have to win derbies and we’ve lost.

"The performance in large parts was very good and there some real positive performances. Cian Hayes was very good. Hector coming back was good for an hour. It sums the season up so far, the chance we’ve missed with Ricky and not just that one. They should be clear goals. We dominated large parts of the game and at times in the second half, you were thinking it’s a matter of time and it should have been.

“They didn’t cause us too many problems, but for a few set pieces. The second goal we concede sums the season right up. I don’t see other teams doing that.

“It is my job to pick the players up, as long as they keep putting the effort in and showing the commitment they clearly are then it won’t be a problem. We’ve not been anywhere near in some games, but a lot of the time we are coming off scratching our heads thinking how have we lost that and tonight was a really good example of that.

“It is what it is, it’s the challenge we’ve got. It we can come out the other side of it then we will be in good stead.”

Posh will face a side in the bottom four for a third straight game on Saturday (December 14) when 21st place Crawley Town visit the Weston Homes Stadium.