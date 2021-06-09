Peterborough United fans urged to stay patient as Championship clubs start to announce new signings

Former Posh player George Moncur (left) has joined Hull City from Luton Town. Photo: Nick Potts Getty Images.

Some supporters have vented their frustration at a lack of new signings since Posh secured promotion from League One six weeks ago.

But Posh director of football Barry Fry said today (June 9): “It has been a frustrating time because we have spoken to lots of players and agents, but there has not been a lot of movement anywhere. Players are asking for more time to consider their options.

“The players are due back for pre-season training on July 24 and ideally we would have a couple through the door by then, but it’s just a case of being patient.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Me, the manager and the chairman are all eager to make some signings and we will. Just trust us. Last season we landed Sammie Szmodics and Jonson Clarke-Harris because of Darragh MacAnthony’s persistence and we wouldn’t have won promotion without either of them.”

Fry also reports there has been little interest in the Posh players currently on the transfer list.

As of 1pm today (Tuesday) only nine of the 24 Championship clubs had made a new signing since the end of last season. They have made just 17 signings between them with Blackpool, Huddersfieldnd QPR all making three apiece.

Posh have reportedly made six bids for potential new players. They are targeting eight newcomers.

Championship signings so far...

BARNSLEY: Devante Cole (from Motherwell)

BIRMINGHAM: Riley McGree (Charlotte FC)

BLACKPOOL: Daniel Grimshaw (Man City), Reece James (Doncaster), Shane Lavery (Linfield).

HUDDERSFIELD: Lee Nicholls (MK Dons), Matty Pearson (Luton), Jordan Rhodes (Sheff Wed).

HULL: George Moncur (Luton)

LUTON: Reece Burke (Hull), Fred Onyedimna (Wycombe).

MIDDLESBROUGH: Joe Lumley (QPR).

MILLWALL: George Long (Hull), Scott Malone (Derby)