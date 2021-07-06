Peterborough United fans urged to enjoy a promotion party when the Weston Homes Stadium is open for business again

Posh fans celebrate outside the Weston Homes Stadium after promotion back to the Championship was clinched.

Ferguson’s one regret from a stunning return to the Championship in May, after a thrilling comeback against promotion rivals Lincoln City, was the absence of fans inside the stadium because of Covid restrictions.

Yesterday (July 5) UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the end of capacity restrictions at football grounds from July 19. Posh play their first home game after that date on Tuesday, August 10 in a Carabao Cup tie against Plymouth Argyle.

“It was great to celebrate with the fans outside the ground when we clinched promotion,” Ferguson said. “But it wasn’t the same as having done it in front of a packed stadium.

“It feels like the players haven’t had due recognition for what they achieved in the most difficult of circumstances last season. We can put that right when we next play at home.

“With 60,000 due to attend the Euros Final at Wembley the end of restrictions at all grounds was predictable, but it’s still very welcome.