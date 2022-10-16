Harrison Burrows of Peterborough United celebrates his goal at Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

That’s five defeats in seven road trips for a team in fifth place in the division.

The PT Asked Posh fans what went wrong at Adams Park.

All replies to @PTAlanSwann...

We are fading out of games far too regularly this season and it happened again today. We have not scored after the 75th minute all season, but have conceded several. Have the fitness issues from last season been resolved?

@derren_cooper

Good first 20. After that we seemed to lose our way. Marriott looked like the only game changer on the bench, but bringing him on always means tinkering a formation change. Need to find a system that gets JCH and JM in the side and quick.

@paul_gauntlett

So, so disappointing after a promising opening 20. Lost our way totally and played into their hands. We looked best keeping the ball on the floor, yet after half time just persistently tried to cross without even working the ball. Such a naive performance, defence got bullied.

@Sweeney95Alex

Teams know how to play against us. We are too predictable!

@MichaelRutkows4

Far too generous with your marks Swanny.

@DavePUFC

Well, no Taylor was a big blow. He’s been on a rich vein of form and we do seem to play better when he’s in the team. Our defence is not as strong as we were last time in L1 which is mad as only Beevers is missing. Maybe we need a big CB alongside Kent or Knight.

@scarboroughsss

Must keep clean sheets. Only the goalie has been consistent in our defence and god knows how many we would be conceding without him.

@BrianSwann1

Randall came on! 2nd half our midfield offered nothing. He's awful - not close to L1 standard. JCH given nothing to get on the end of. MOM Nathan Thompson.

@Gregsta73

Give the guy (Randall) a break. Yes he’s been poor, but we forget how much he’s been through. He needs a run of games in the starting XI There’s a player there we just need to get it out of him.

@AJM67250925

McCann needs to be explaining why he brought Randall on in what was a physical enough game already!

@davidwh1971

Defending has become a major problem and yet we have an international player who can't get a game. Goodness knows what happens if something happens to JCH.

@Rutlandspinner

Grant McCann made the right changes, but the players let him down. He planned for 4-3-3 and that would have meant Randall coming on. He had to be ready to play and make an impact.