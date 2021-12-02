Peterborough United fans travelling to Nottingham on Saturday by train face disruption due to rail strikes
Peterborough United fans making the trip to Nottingham on Saturday (December 4) by train are set to face disruption due to industrial action.
National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have voted on strike action on East Midland Railway routes until further notice.
The latest dates announced are Friday December 3 and Saturday December 4. These dates coincide with Posh’s trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest and the start of the Lincoln Christmas market.
The action means that a reduced service will operate on the route.
In order to make kick-off on time, Posh fans will either have to take a rail replacement bus service from Peterborough to Grantham to then catch an EMR service to Nottingham or take a train to Leicester and change there. These services are expected to be expecially busy because of this.
Fans have been advised to double check their transport plans.
Posh have sold their full allocation of 2000 for the match.
RMT has described the strike as “deeply dsappointing” as it means there will be “significantly fewer staff available to work on trains. As such, EMR Regional, EMR Intercity and EMR Connect services will all be significantly reduced.”
The spokesperson added: “EMR has done everything it can to prioritise services to and from Lincoln. However, it is clear this level of service will not be sufficient to provide adequate capacity for the thousands of customers expected to travel to Lincoln over the weekend and therefore EMR is urging visitors to use alternative methods and not travel with East Midlands Railway. This is particularly acute for services between Nottingham and Lincoln.”