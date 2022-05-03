A queue for Posh tickets

Season ticket sales for the 2022-23 season are currently 200 more compared to this time last year. An impressive effort given that Posh won promotion to the Championship on May 1, 2021. Posh were relegated back to League One on April 23 this year.

Posh are charging the same prices for League One as they charged for the Championship. Posh had more than 4,000 season ticket holders this season.

The early bird discount promotion ends tomorrow (Wednesday, May 4)

Tickets can be purchased at the Weston Homes Stadium or online at www.thposhtickets.com.