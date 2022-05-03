Season ticket sales for the 2022-23 season are currently 200 more compared to this time last year. An impressive effort given that Posh won promotion to the Championship on May 1, 2021. Posh were relegated back to League One on April 23 this year.
Posh are charging the same prices for League One as they charged for the Championship. Posh had more than 4,000 season ticket holders this season.
The early bird discount promotion ends tomorrow (Wednesday, May 4)
Tickets can be purchased at the Weston Homes Stadium or online at www.thposhtickets.com.
The club have introduced a new under 24 price category to replace the under 22 category for next season. Under 12s will still be admitted free of charge if accompanied by a full-paying adult.