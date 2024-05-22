Peter Kioso. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United fans should not get their hopes up re the return of right-back Peter Kioso to the club...for now at least.

Kioso was a huge hit at Posh in the first half of last season when on loan from Rotherham United, but was forced to go back to ‘The Millers’ against his wishes in January.

Rotherham have a new boss now in Steve Evans and his early summer signing spree led Posh fans to speculate on a Kioso homecoming. Evans has already signed up former Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, Northampton Town midfielder Shaun McWilliams and Portsmouth defender Joe Rafferty. Rafferty is a right-back which alerted Posh fans to the possibility of Kioso departing the New York Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, while it’s understood Kioso remains open to a London Road return, former Posh boss Evans has told the PT he intends to keep him at Rotherham, pointing out he wants competition for places in all positions and that Rafferty can also play as a right-sided centre-back.

Peter Kioso. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.