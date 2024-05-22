Peterborough United fans should not get their hopes up re a Kioso return...for now at least
Kioso was a huge hit at Posh in the first half of last season when on loan from Rotherham United, but was forced to go back to ‘The Millers’ against his wishes in January.
Rotherham have a new boss now in Steve Evans and his early summer signing spree led Posh fans to speculate on a Kioso homecoming. Evans has already signed up former Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, Northampton Town midfielder Shaun McWilliams and Portsmouth defender Joe Rafferty. Rafferty is a right-back which alerted Posh fans to the possibility of Kioso departing the New York Stadium.
But, while it’s understood Kioso remains open to a London Road return, former Posh boss Evans has told the PT he intends to keep him at Rotherham, pointing out he wants competition for places in all positions and that Rafferty can also play as a right-sided centre-back.
That position could change as Rotherham have also been linked with a move for Barnsley defender Jordan Williams, who finished the season at right-back. The Millers are also reportedly interested in Sheffield Wednesday pair, midfielder George Byers and left-back Reece James.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.