Peterborough United fans set to travel in big numbers to Barnsley, even though the game will be screened live on Sky TV

Peterborough United’s crunch League One game at Barnsley on Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky TV (noon kick-off).

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:25 BST- 1 min read
Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh need to win at Oakwell to have any chance of finishing in a play-off place.

They will also need helpd from Sheffield Wednesday who host Derby County at Hillsborough at the same time. That game will also be broadcast live.

Posh had sold 1,331 tickets for the game at Barnsley at 11am on Tuesday. They go off sale at 3pm on Friday.

You can pay on the day, but there is a £2 price increase.

Most Popular

Advance ticket prices: Adults: £23, Seniors 65+: £16, Under 22: £16, Under 19s: £10, Under 14s: £5

