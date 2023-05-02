Posh boss Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh need to win at Oakwell to have any chance of finishing in a play-off place.

They will also need helpd from Sheffield Wednesday who host Derby County at Hillsborough at the same time. That game will also be broadcast live.

Posh had sold 1,331 tickets for the game at Barnsley at 11am on Tuesday. They go off sale at 3pm on Friday.

You can pay on the day, but there is a £2 price increase.