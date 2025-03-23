Peterborough United fans revelled in a superb all-round performance, but couldn't agree on a man-of-the-match!
The all-round team performance was so good seven different players were nominated as the man-of-the-match with centre-backs Sam Hughes and Oscar Wallin particularly popular.
All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...
Top 4 next season! – @stuartdancy
Bloody Superb. Best I’ve seen Oscar Wallin play – @AndrewS01534147
A solid team performance, Wallin and Steer gave their best performances of the season. Dangerous through transition. Hayes looks really dangerous against tired legs. A few more smart buys in the transfer window and we could easily have a top 4 side – @steffandancy
A performance so good, it could have been torn from last season’s playbook. MOM: Wallin or Hughes – @eamonnduff
Wallin was immense today. MOM could easily have gone to Hughes or Steer also though – @pufctom88
Shows just what could have been for Posh this season. MOM Sam Hughes. First goal for the club was beautifully taken and pivotal to the outcome – @csking75
Hughes or Steer for MOM as both were dominant and it breeds confidence. Our front line finishing is dreadful – @22_boxing
Hard to chose for MOM between Hughes, Collins and Odoh who were all very good. Should have been 8-0. The Posh are back! - @LyonsTruths
Amazing what a quality and vocal goalkeeper can achieve. Complement that with an experienced and high class centre-back allowing Collins to concentrate on his own game and a confident front four and bingo. Retain this squad with a better finisher and who knows what could happen? MOM Hughes with Odoh a close second – @nonecksomesense.
Superb team effort. Hughes and Wallin a good partnership. MOM Wallin – @JonMorley18
MOM Wallin and Hughes. Been a while since I’ve seen such a dominant performance from 2 centre-backs against (apparently) a good side. If only one our front four were natural finishers – @matthewferro85
Team was working together today. Strong from everyone. Sam Hughes is definitely my MOM followed by super Jed Steer – @SandysBitxh_
Hughes was immense. Don’t know what the lad has to do to get a MOM award! – @Malcolm18668825
Great team performance against the in-form team in the league. Managed the game excellently. The future’s bright. MOM: Harley Mills – @IanJBryant
Possession based, fast tempo football has finally returned to London Road. MOM Oscar Wallin – @Edgaralanpoe48
Solid back line, progressive front line – @SidDay1
They came, we saw, we conquered – @deflocculator
Great result. Could have 5 or 6. Play like this at Wembley then job done – @TpdDunn
2 goals conceded in the last 6 games. We've gone from having the worst defence in the league to one of the best. The players coming in for Hector and Tayo did very well. Hughes MOM – @PoshboyAlan
Brilliant win. Wasteful shooting. Caught Charlton out tactically. Mothersille would do so much better if he took off his blindfold. MOM Odoh – @TobyWoody
Posh just eleven points off the play-offs! Come on! – @Beanie1957
Best for a couple of seasons given the opposition. Hughes MOM. What a leader! – @Rutlandspinner
Hughes has made such a difference to this team, as has having Steer back. And Odoh is finally showing the reason why we bought him – @markposh
Best performance of the season at both ends of the pitch. Odoh brilliant, Jones unselfish and back to doing what he does best. But Mothersille MOM for me. This new role has rejuvenated him – @JamesGWesley
Mothersille MOM for me, his best game for some time. Posh v Cambridge was the best performance though – @pufc007
Nice to have Collins back to his old self, fabulous to watch on TV – @BrianSwann1
Great result, should have been (a lot) more than 3. MOM Sam Hughes won everything – @PaulPosh
