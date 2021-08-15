Peterborough United fans revel in ‘Fergie time,’ Oliver Norburn’s splendid debut and wing wizardry from Joe Ward

Oliver Norburn in action for Posh against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Over 10,000 fans watched Posh win 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium and the PT asked them to sum up the action in six words while also nominating a man of the match.

Inspired substitutions; don’t sell Dembele. MOM Norburn

@EasterlyView

Siriki Dembele of Peterborough United celebrates scoring the winning goal against Derby. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Being a Posh fan is not for the weak of heart or weak of spine.

@rstposh (Posh co-owner Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson).

Back to basic, codewords for success.

@mr_T-dazy_fool

Joe Ward of Peterborough United in action with Craig Forsyth of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Fergie time going up. MOM Norburn.

@fgpufc

Injury time wins, better than sex.

@JakeBleu

Only one point off top spot! MOM Burrows.

@PoshboyAlan

Great end to poor game really. MOM Norburn.

@Alexnelson2004

Absolutely amazing win. Up the Posh. Oliver Norburn MOM

@JessiacaaAC

Need to exploit gaps created better. MOM Thompson.

@FIG428

Need to unleash Ward forward earlier. MOM Thompson (because Ward was restricted for too long).

@pufcfanno1

Best ten minutes atmosphere in years.

MOM Dembele for being prepared to take risks when he came on.

@csking75

Incredible belief, Fergie genius, Dembele Magic. MOM Harrison Burrows.

@EspieJaz

Unbelievable scenes in London Road End. MOM Thompson.

@MNurrish

An excellent whole hearted victory. Brilliant. MOM Oliver Norburn.

@CHAMM24

Balanced looking team. Very encouraging performance. MOM Thompson.

@Mark_Nick_UK

Good turnaround after disappointing set back. Norburn MOM.

@Kyle_Irving1

Sriki, cheeky, enjoy the weeky-end! MOM Norburn.

@Beercan1979

See we can win in Championship! MOM Norburn.

@Dolby1967

Woke up in injury time. MOM Ward

@GregStan83

3 subs helped turn the game. MOM Thompson.

@AndrewS01534147

Better balance and much needed bite. MOM Norburn.

@garynormanphoto

Fantastic win after poor 1st half. MOM Joe Ward

@mrgaryreed

Win provides confidence. Onwards with belief. Norburn for MOM

@ChrisMosley44

Excellent subs from Fergie. Norburn MOM

@ChrisTuffee

Burrows changed the game, also Dembele. MOM Norburn