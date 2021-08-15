Peterborough United fans revel in ‘Fergie time,’ Oliver Norburn’s splendid debut and wing wizardry from Joe Ward
Peterborough United fans celebrated a fine win over Derby County yesterday (August 14) and an excellent debut performance from recent signing Oliver Norburn.
Over 10,000 fans watched Posh win 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium and the PT asked them to sum up the action in six words while also nominating a man of the match.
Inspired substitutions; don’t sell Dembele. MOM Norburn
@EasterlyView
Being a Posh fan is not for the weak of heart or weak of spine.
@rstposh (Posh co-owner Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson).
Back to basic, codewords for success.
@mr_T-dazy_fool
Fergie time going up. MOM Norburn.
@fgpufc
Injury time wins, better than sex.
@JakeBleu
Only one point off top spot! MOM Burrows.
@PoshboyAlan
Great end to poor game really. MOM Norburn.
@Alexnelson2004
Absolutely amazing win. Up the Posh. Oliver Norburn MOM
@JessiacaaAC
Need to exploit gaps created better. MOM Thompson.
@FIG428
Need to unleash Ward forward earlier. MOM Thompson (because Ward was restricted for too long).
@pufcfanno1
Best ten minutes atmosphere in years.
MOM Dembele for being prepared to take risks when he came on.
@csking75
Incredible belief, Fergie genius, Dembele Magic. MOM Harrison Burrows.
@EspieJaz
Unbelievable scenes in London Road End. MOM Thompson.
@MNurrish
An excellent whole hearted victory. Brilliant. MOM Oliver Norburn.
@CHAMM24
Balanced looking team. Very encouraging performance. MOM Thompson.
@Mark_Nick_UK
Good turnaround after disappointing set back. Norburn MOM.
@Kyle_Irving1
Sriki, cheeky, enjoy the weeky-end! MOM Norburn.
@Beercan1979
See we can win in Championship! MOM Norburn.
@Dolby1967
Woke up in injury time. MOM Ward
@GregStan83
3 subs helped turn the game. MOM Thompson.
@AndrewS01534147
Better balance and much needed bite. MOM Norburn.
@garynormanphoto
Fantastic win after poor 1st half. MOM Joe Ward
@mrgaryreed
Win provides confidence. Onwards with belief. Norburn for MOM
@ChrisMosley44
Excellent subs from Fergie. Norburn MOM
@ChrisTuffee
Burrows changed the game, also Dembele. MOM Norburn
@mark_rhodes88