Peterborough United fans reminded it’s all-ticket for away supporters at Stoke City, relatively cheap tickets also on sale for Blackburn Rovers trip
Peterborough United fans are reminded the Championship fixture at Stoke City on Saturday (November 20) is all-ticket for away fans.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 5:36 pm
Posh had sold 600 tickets as of 5pm today (November 15). Posh fans will be accommodated in covered seating in the Caldwell Construction Stand behind the goal at the Britannia Stadium.
The prices are: Adults: £25, Seniors 65+: £19, U18s: £15, U11s: £12.
Tickets for the Championship trip to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, November 24 (7.45pm kick off) are also on sale.
The prices are: Adults: £20, Seniors 65+: £17, U24s: £12, U18s: £7, U12s: £5.
Posh fans will be housed in covered seating behind a goal at Ewood Park.