Peterborough United fans react to win at Lincoln City: 'The Greatest Show on Turf finally arrived with complete Posh performance'

Peterborough United fans praised the Posh teamwork after they became the first team to win a League One match at Lincoln City this season on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Published 19th Mar 2023, 12:41 GMT- 1 min read
Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates the win at Lincoln at full-time with team-mate Frankie Kent. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
The PT asked for a 6-word m,atch report and a man-of-the match nomination after the 3-0 win at the LNER Stadiuum.

There were numerous selections for man-of-the-match including Nathanael Ogbeta, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Taylor and Oliver Norburn.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United in action at Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
We shoot, we score! Remember that. MOM. Ogbeta – @Gregsta73

Perfect away performance, Lincoln looked poor MOM JCH – @Poshlawts

A complete performance. Keep it up! It was an excellent team performance without an outstanding individual display, but I’d just give MOM to Norburn – @derren_cooper

Play-offs are still in touching distance. JCH MOM, excellent today – @charliehdavis

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United in action with Lewis Montsma of Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Finally played like a team again. MOM Ogbeta – @TOPCAT8787

We go ahead and then dominate. Taylor MOM – @andyfairch

Superb team performance, but my MOM either Ward or Ogbeta – @bumblesixteen

Night and day versus last weekend. MOM Jack Taylor – @nickeddington

Brilliant .. Another night free of trolls – @jeanneventers

Mint Posh just too Extra strong for the Imps – @ChestneyS

Attack as team, defend as team – @Tobywoody

Excellent performance from start to finish. MOM Ogbeta – @paul_gauntlett

Greatest show on turf finally arrives. MOM could be several, but JCH excellen – @PoshboyAlan

Playoffs on again for this week! MOM Norburn, he was absolutely everywhere and allowed Taylor and Ward to play with freedom – @dalerout

Outstanding professional performance from the Posh - @trustchairman

Lincoln CityLeague One