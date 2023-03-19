Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United celebrates the win at Lincoln at full-time with team-mate Frankie Kent. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The PT asked for a 6-word m,atch report and a man-of-the match nomination after the 3-0 win at the LNER Stadiuum.

There were numerous selections for man-of-the-match including Nathanael Ogbeta, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Taylor and Oliver Norburn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United in action at Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

We shoot, we score! Remember that. MOM. Ogbeta – @Gregsta73

Perfect away performance, Lincoln looked poor MOM JCH – @Poshlawts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A complete performance. Keep it up! It was an excellent team performance without an outstanding individual display, but I’d just give MOM to Norburn – @derren_cooper

Play-offs are still in touching distance. JCH MOM, excellent today – @charliehdavis

Kwame Poku of Peterborough United in action with Lewis Montsma of Lincoln City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Finally played like a team again. MOM Ogbeta – @TOPCAT8787

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We go ahead and then dominate. Taylor MOM – @andyfairch

Superb team performance, but my MOM either Ward or Ogbeta – @bumblesixteen

Night and day versus last weekend. MOM Jack Taylor – @nickeddington

Brilliant .. Another night free of trolls – @jeanneventers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mint Posh just too Extra strong for the Imps – @ChestneyS

Attack as team, defend as team – @Tobywoody

Excellent performance from start to finish. MOM Ogbeta – @paul_gauntlett

Greatest show on turf finally arrives. MOM could be several, but JCH excellen – @PoshboyAlan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Playoffs on again for this week! MOM Norburn, he was absolutely everywhere and allowed Taylor and Ward to play with freedom – @dalerout