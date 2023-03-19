Peterborough United fans react to win at Lincoln City: 'The Greatest Show on Turf finally arrived with complete Posh performance'
Peterborough United fans praised the Posh teamwork after they became the first team to win a League One match at Lincoln City this season on Saturday.
The PT asked for a 6-word m,atch report and a man-of-the match nomination after the 3-0 win at the LNER Stadiuum.
There were numerous selections for man-of-the-match including Nathanael Ogbeta, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Taylor and Oliver Norburn.
We shoot, we score! Remember that. MOM. Ogbeta – @Gregsta73
Perfect away performance, Lincoln looked poor MOM JCH – @Poshlawts
A complete performance. Keep it up! It was an excellent team performance without an outstanding individual display, but I’d just give MOM to Norburn – @derren_cooper
Play-offs are still in touching distance. JCH MOM, excellent today – @charliehdavis
Finally played like a team again. MOM Ogbeta – @TOPCAT8787
We go ahead and then dominate. Taylor MOM – @andyfairch
Superb team performance, but my MOM either Ward or Ogbeta – @bumblesixteen
Night and day versus last weekend. MOM Jack Taylor – @nickeddington
Brilliant .. Another night free of trolls – @jeanneventers
Mint Posh just too Extra strong for the Imps – @ChestneyS
Attack as team, defend as team – @Tobywoody
Excellent performance from start to finish. MOM Ogbeta – @paul_gauntlett
Greatest show on turf finally arrives. MOM could be several, but JCH excellen – @PoshboyAlan
Playoffs on again for this week! MOM Norburn, he was absolutely everywhere and allowed Taylor and Ward to play with freedom – @dalerout
Outstanding professional performance from the Posh - @trustchairman