Peterborough United fans react to Reading stalemate: ‘Take the handbrake off and throw caution to the wind, two average League One teams, it’s the hope that kills you, huffing and puffing isn’t enough, relegation now inevitable’

Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris can't get the ball out from under his feet in the game against Reading. Photo: David Lowndes.

The PT asked post-match if Posh were already doomed with 16 games to go? Yes was the most common answer!

All replies to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter...

I was disappointed with the result, but I enjoyed the performance. We played the better football, dominated most of the game, but in crazy conditions just couldn’t score which is what mattered ultimately. Proud of the players.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Posh forward Kwame Poku crosses the ball under pressure against Reading. Photo: David Lowndes.

@TalkSPORTDrive

Need Jorge Grant in the side to stop the panic when we enter the edge of the D. The midfield is good, but are being playing further up the pitch than they’d expect. Playing the higher press first 10 mins helped us sit comfortably in the game.

@samuel68006284

Benda MOM. He was quality, but we need some confident finishers.

@LGend007

With these players, you cannot do more.

@mne_nikola

From our last 2 home games we’ve had 32 shots and still can’t put the ball in the net. Worrying times for this club. MOM Thompson or Kent.

@jacobcr27518800

Needed two up top to give JCH a chance and where is the midfield spark? Keep the faith, but the light is slowly diminishing.

@MNurrish

Picked the same negative team again. 2 home matches against 2 poor sides, no goals scored, 1 point taken, relegation now inevitable. MOM Knight.

@BrianSwann1

We were down before Xmas and should probably play as such, throwing caution to the wind now may help us. MOM Ward, I’m in a minority that thinks he could easily stay at this level.

@Jinksy6

Handbrake still firmly on. 3 defensive midfielders and JCH on his own up front. Why do we set up like that. It’s so negative. Szmodics and Grant are so out of favour & our creative spark has fizzled out. Yet Fergie is delighted. I don’t get it. Roll on Derby, season starts Saturday!

@mgdservices1972

Two poor teams. JCH a passenger. MOM Fuchs.

@aderandall

Huffing and puffing isn’t enough at this level. Sadly the game is up. Kent was our best player. Shouldn’t have taken Brown or JCH off.

@davidwh1971

The more I watch this shambles the more I think Fergie lacks the tactical nous for this league. Why would you start with JCH in 50mph winds? Posh needed runners up top today. Need to stop playing JCH solely for defending set pieces. Shocking tactics throughout.

@PaulGC84

Down already as simply not good enough as I have said all season. We have tried very hard the last two games, but 0 goals from 32 shots tells its own story. Still hope, but it is that that kills you. MOM Fuchs.

@CHAMM24

Even if we’d won we have a lot of work to do and nothing guaranteed. Just even harder now, but we have to give it a go. Lack of match winning quality evident all season.

@janemor50334582

All over bar the shouting. MOM Kent.

@g_skltn

Man of the match was the chubby bloke who ran on the pitch. 3/10 for entertainment, just pipping all 22 players on the pitch.

@theposhfan

I didn’t think we were down already, but hard to keep believing if you can’t beat the likes of Reading. So it’s now looking like we are doomed. Too negative a team selection for me. MOM Thompson.

@Paul_gauntlett

Can’t fault the effort, just the application. MOM Coulson.

@romysdad

Not down yet, but we are desperate for creativity up front now Dembele’s gone! Clarke-Harris offering nothing and front 3 that came on didn’t offer anything extra. MOM Benda.

@ShowbizJones

2 standard league 1 teams playing out a dull 0-0. Relegation looms for both.

@Kyle_Irving18

Better side, but very much a case of tallest dwarf. Thompson MOM.