Peterborough United fans react to Derby defeat: ‘The season was lost last summer, they played for the shirt and for the manager, relegation confirmed in all but the maths, no threat, no ambition, no creativity, as toothless as my Granny!’

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United puts pressure on Curtis Davies of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are now next-to-bottom in the table and five points from safety with some fixtures at the homes of promotion contenders on the horizon.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on Twitter..

You don’t build a house without foundations. Yet we’ve built a squad like that. Today the reality set in. Talk of big months coming up, six pointers, strengthening in the transfer window and owners supporting the manager all counts for nothing. The season was lost last summer.

Oliver Norburn of Peterborough United battles with Krystian Bielik of Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

@MichaelRutkows

Finally the manager is admitting there is a lack of quality in the squad for the Championship. I hope the remaining recruitment members also realise they have misled their paying public, and if there is a next time, their actions speak louder than their words.

@poshpanther

So frustrating as the league standard is awful so the best season ever to consolidate.

Bali Mumba of Peterborough United brings the ball forward against Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Can’t score + can’t keep goals out = relegation at any level. They tried though. MOM Kent.

Fig428

We are completely unable to compete at the level necessary, in all departments. But that’s to be expected. We have decent owners, but they financially cannot do the things we need.

@mikegee70

Jones MOM for me. He ran at Derby causing problems, but only got 35 minutes.

@GaryBro79870837

I thought they played for the shirt and the manager today. We have improved defensively. There just simply isn’t the quality in possession or creativity to win games like this. He tried possession players and we were soft. Now we’re solid, but toothless. Fergie in. Up the Posh.

@The_real_Bats

Accept quality limitations, don’t blame Fergie.

@SidDay1

DMAC doesn’t know what he’s doing in the Championship.

@pufc_Jordan02

Posh have played some bang average sides with poorer players, but still ended up losing due to awful, negative tactics. All Posh have done is invite pressure with the way they’re told to play. The manager is deluded.

@PaulGC84

They remind me of my Granny. Toothless.

@Moranchez

Whi’s at fault for the lack of quality? The owners or the manager. If it’s the owners it shows a lack of ambition and they are not true to their word. If it is the manager’s then questions need to be asked as to why he signed them.

@matthewjlsmith

Lack of investment in 3/4 experienced Championship players maybe the difference.

@CoundonIan

How about quality in management? So many poor decisions made this season. Handing Fergie a new contract when team is in the relegation zone, wasn’t a good one either. A commitment to keep Fergie even if we get relegated, because he can get us promoted again was just stupid.

@BarryAdlam

Great effort today. The boys put in a proper shift and deserved to see it out. Gutted to concede so late. Was Benda unsighted? We haven’t got the goal threat at the moment, and need more movement in attacking areas. Lay it off and spin in behind would be a good start. MOM Knight.

@bob_p

Terrible performance yet again & Division 1 here we come. MOM all those Posh fans spending their hard earned cash only to be let down again.

@wackerlegend

Kent MOM. Tried hard, but team just not good enough for this level.

@jason_jones75

End the season now. Just hope Fergie and Darragh admit they got it wrong instead of throwing the players under the bus. Another woeful performance. MOM Kent.

@AdammortonJ

No shots, no ambition up front, no chances coming from midfield. Where was Sammie? Done and dusted I fear now. MOM Thompson or Kent.

@OllyOllyposh

One manager set-up to win, the other for a 0-0. Knight and Kent MOM @DazMoody

Summary is if you don’t give the opposition any questions to answer they will find a way, no matter what. We are making it easy for all opponents to gamble. When we’re at our best, teams worry about us, right now there are no worries.

@craigbucks

Relegation finally confirmed in all but maths. Just have to enjoy it now.

@CHAMM24

Knight MOM. Too many defensive players in midfield again. No creativity, hardly surprising we can’t score.

@paul_gauntlett

Totally outplayed, this side is just not Championship standard. Kent was superb.

@CrispLevi

Relegation confirmed. 4 massive games and we could hardly get a shot on goal. I fear the rot has set in for next season already.

@LukeRivett95

Lot of commitment and fight, but ultimately 0 points and 0 shots on target. What have Szmodics and Grant done wrong? Thompson MOM.

@JessicaaAC

Slapdash and lazy summer recruitment set the tone for the season! Failure to replace Mark Robson properly equally as bad!

@davidwh1971

If you don’t shoot then you don’t score. MOM Norburn or Knight both outstanding.